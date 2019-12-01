Will Levis takes a low snap that bounces off the ground and turns it into magic with a 44-yard strike to Jahan Dotson for Penn State. (0:29)

Greg Schiano and Rutgers have reached an agreement in principal that will bring the former Scarlet Knights coach back to lead the program, a source confirmed to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg

The agreement was first reported by Yahoo Sports.

The move comes a week after both sides walked away from negotiations and declared the possibility of a reunion dead. After that news was first reported by Yahoo and confirmed by ESPN last Sunday, Rutgers officials faced a wave of criticism from boosters, fans and former players.

The 53-year-old Schiano, a New Jersey native, coached Rutgers from 2001-11 and led the Scarlet Knights to postseason bowl berths in six of his final seven seasons. His 68 wins as head coach rank third-most in program history.

Schiano left Rutgers to become the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from January 2012 to December 2013, when he was fired.

He served as defensive coordinator under Urban Meyer at Ohio State from 2016-2018.

Athletic director Pat Hobbs has declined to comment on the search to replace Chris Ash since he was fired in late September.

Nunzio Campanile has served as the interim coach for the last seven games.

The Scarlet Knights (2-10, 0-9 Big Ten) finished the season Saturday with a loss to No. 10 Penn State.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.