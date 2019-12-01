UTSA fired football coach Frank Wilson on Sunday, ending his four-year run at the school.

"While decisions like this are never easy, it is important that we take the steps that will help us build for the future and keep UTSA athletics a vital part of the community," athletic director Lisa Campos said in a prepared statement. "There is so much to look forward to as we continue to position our program to compete at the highest level."

The Roadrunners ended their season at 4-8 after Saturday's loss to Louisiana Tech. Wilson went 19-29 at UTSA, including a 13-19 mark in Conference USA games. He led UTSA to consecutive six-win seasons, including a New Mexico Bowl appearance in 2016, but went 7-17 the past two seasons.

Wilson had been signed through the 2021 season. In August 2017, he received a five-year contract that, at the time, made him the highest-paid coach in Conference USA.

Wilson came to UTSA from LSU, where he spent six seasons as running backs coach and recruiting coordinator. He also has coached at Tennessee, Southern Miss and Ole Miss. The New Orleans native had a successful run as a high school coach in the city before entering the college ranks.

Campos will use a search firm to assist in finding Wilson's successor.