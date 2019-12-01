Players from both teams needed to be separated and the tempers kept building toward a skirmish late in the first half that caused multiple personal fouls. (2:09)

South Florida has fired coach Charlie Strong after three seasons and a 4-8 record this year. USF president of athletics Michael Kelly informed Strong of the school's decision on Sunday.

"I would like to thank Coach Strong and his staff for their hard work and contributions to our program," Kelly said in a release from the school. "I have tremendous respect for Coach Strong and his dedication to recruiting and developing young men of talent and character and leading them with integrity. He has represented USF with dignity and class and we wish Coach and his family the very best."

The Bulls have won fewer games in each of Strong's three years at the helm. After a 10-2 record in 2017 and a 7-0 start in 2018, USF has gone 4-14, including five losses in its final six games this season.

After Friday's 34-7 loss to UCF, Strong referred to the season as "very disappointing, very frustrating." Asked directly whether he expected to return next season, Strong said he had "no idea."

Strong, 59, was hired by USF to replace Willie Taggart after the 2016 season. He was the coach at Texas the previous three seasons and coached Louisville from 2010-2013. Strong has a 74-53 career record.