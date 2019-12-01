Boston College fired coach Steve Addazio on Sunday after seven seasons at the school.

Addazio led the Eagles to bowl eligibility in six of seven years, but he never won more than seven games in a season at the school. He finishes his career at 44-44 overall and 22-34 in ACC play, with a 1-3 mark in bowl games. He also coached BC in last year's First Responder Bowl, which was ruled a no contest after extensive weather delays.

Boston College won at Pittsburgh on Saturday to even its regular-season record at 6-6. The Eagles will learn their bowl destination next Sunday.

Wide receivers coach Rich Gunnell will serve as Boston College's interim coach.

"We thank Steve for his leadership on and off the field in guiding our football program the last seven years," BC athletics director Martin Jarmond said in a statement. "He inherited a program that had a down stretch and led us to six bowl games while recruiting high-character student-athletes that represented BC the right way. Our student-athletes have been pillars of the community and in the classroom and that's a credit to Steve and his staff. We wish Steve and his family well and thank him for his tenure in leading our football program."

Addazio came to Boston College after two seasons as Temple's coach. He was hired by Brad Bates, Jarmond's predecessor.

Addazio received a two-year contract extension late last season, although industry sources said the school considered making the change a year ago.