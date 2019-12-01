Boston College's AJ Dillon breaks through a tackle and runs up the sideline for a 61-yard touchdown. (0:30)

Boston College fired coach Steve Addazio on Sunday after seven seasons at the school, sources told ESPN.

Addazio led the Eagles to bowl eligibility in six of seven years, but he never won more than seven games in a season at the school. He finishes his career at 44-44 overall and 22-34 in ACC play, with a 1-3 mark in bowl games. He also coached BC in last year's First Responder Bowl, which was ruled a no contest after extensive weather delays.

Boston College won at Pittsburgh on Saturday to even its regular-season record at 6-6. The Eagles will learn their bowl destination next Sunday.

Yahoo Sports first reported Addazio's dismissal Sunday, adding that wide receivers coach Rich Gunnell will serve as Boston College's interim coach.

Addazio came to Boston College after two seasons as Temple's coach. He was hired by Brad Bates, the predecessor of BC's current athletic director, Martin Jarmond.

Addazio received a two-year contract extension late last season, though industry sources said the school considered making the change a year ago.