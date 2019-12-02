Ole Miss has informed Matt Luke that he's out as head football coach, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Luke, who played at Ole Miss, took over as the Rebels' interim head coach just a week prior to the start of fall camp in 2017 after Hugh Freeze was fired. Luke was named the permanent head coach following the 2017 season.

The Rebels finished 4-8 this season, including a 21-20 loss on Thanksgiving night to rival Mississippi State, a game that saw the Rebels miss a chance to send the game into overtime when receiver Elijah Moore was penalized for excessive celebration after catching a touchdown pass and then pretending to urinate in the end zone. The Rebels were backed up 15 yards for the extra point, and Luke Logan's PAT kick was no good.

Rivals' RebelGrove.com was the first to report Luke's firing.

Luke was 15-21 in three seasons at Ole Miss and didn't take the Rebels to any bowl games. The school self-imposed a bowl ban in 2017 because of NCAA violations that occurred when Freeze was the coach, and a second year of postseason ban was added by the NCAA in 2018, although the Rebels were just 5-7 that season.

Just a week ago, Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter told the Clarion-Ledger that the football program was "headed in a great direction" and that he was "excited about Coach Luke."