Old Dominion coach Bobby Wilder resigned on Monday, ending a 13-year run with the program he helped launch.

"I have resigned as head coach of the ODU football program as I feel it's in the best interest for this program going forward," Wilder said in a statement. "I have poured my heart and soul into this university and our football program, but I feel this is the best decision for Old Dominion University. I plan to be an asset throughout the transition for the University."

The school said a national search for a new coach would begin immediately.

Wilder steps down after a 1-11 season, by far his worst at Old Dominion. He guided the Monarchs to two FCS playoff appearances and through the program's transition to the FBS. Old Dominion went 10-3 in 2016 with a Bahamas Bowl win but has since endured three consecutive losing seasons.

Bobby Wilder resigned Monday after Old Dominion finished 1-11 this season. He finishes 77-56 after a 13-year run at the school. Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire

After Saturday's season-ending loss to Charlotte, Wilder said he had wanted to return, telling reporters, "If I didn't think next year was going to be different, because of how much I love this program, I would step aside.

"I've poured the last 13 years of my life into this. This is my baby."

Wilder went 77-56 at Old Dominion, including a 32-32 mark in Conference USA play. He spent two years starting up the program before the team began competition in 2009.

Oklahoma assistant head coach Shane Beamer and former Florida State coach Willie Taggart could be candidates to replace Wilder.