Old Dominion coach Bobby Wilder resigned on Monday, ending a 13-year run with the program he helped launch, a source told ESPN.

Wilder steps down after a 1-11 season, by far his worst at Old Dominion. He guided the Monarchs to two FCS playoff appearances and through the program's transition to the FBS. Old Dominion went 10-3 in 2016 with a Bahamas Bowl win but has since endured three consecutive losing seasons.

Yahoo first reported Wilder's exit from Old Dominion.

After Saturday's season-ending loss to Charlotte, Wilder said he wanted to return, telling reporters, "If I didn't think next year was going to be different, because of how much I love this program, I would step aside.

"I've poured the last 13 years of my life into this. This is my baby."

Wilder went 77-56 at Old Dominion, including a 32-32 mark in Conference USA play. He spent two years starting up the program before the team began competition in 2009.

Oklahoma assistant head coach Shane Beamer and former Florida State coach Willie Taggart could be candidates to replace Wilder.