South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley, who started three seasons for the Gamecocks, will transfer for his final year after graduating from the school.

Bentley announced his decision Monday on Twitter, writing that he will graduate from South Carolina on Dec. 16. He suffered a foot injury in South Carolina's opener against North Carolina and underwent season-ending surgery soon after. Bentley's name appeared in the NCAA transfer portal shortly after his announcement.

"This is one of the toughest decisions I have ever had to make," Bentley wrote. "Leaving this incredible university is extremely difficult. I will forever be grateful to the coaches, professors, administrators, and my teammates at this great school."

Bentley started the final seven games of his freshman season, going 4-3 with 1,420 yards and nine touchdowns and four interceptions. He became a captain for the first time as a sophomore in 2017 and held the designation throughout the rest of his career.

Bentley went 19-14 as South Carolina's starter and finished with 7,527 career passing yards, 55 touchdowns and 32 interceptions. Freshman Ryan Hilinski took over as South Carolina's starter after Bentley's injury. After a 4-8 finish, South Carolina demoted offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon and fired quarterbacks coach Dan Werner.