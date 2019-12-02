Missouri tight end Albert Okwuegbunam is entering the NFL draft, he announced Monday.

Okwuegbunam, a 2018 John Mackey Award finalist who is ranked sixth on Mel Kiper's list of tight ends for the 2020 draft, had one year of eligibility left at Missouri after redshirting in 2016. He earned second-team All-SEC honors as a freshman and had 72 receptions and 17 touchdowns in his first two seasons.

The 6-foot-5, 255-pound player had 26 catches for 306 yards and six touchdowns this season for Missouri, which went 6-6 but won't participate in the postseason because of an NCAA ban. The school fired coach Barry Odom on Saturday.

"Ever since the first time I put on a helmet and shoulder pads, playing in the NFL has been my dream," Okwuegbunam wrote on Twitter. "God-willing I've been blessed with this opportunity and I have decided to embark on that journey now. ... I'm excited for what the future holds but always will be thankful to Missouri."