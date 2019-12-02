Auburn fans stormed the field at Jordan-Hare Stadium after beating in-state rival Alabama in the Iron Bowl on Saturday night, and now the university has to pay the price for the celebration.

On Monday, the SEC announced that Auburn will be fined $250,000 for its fourth violation of a conference policy prohibiting fans from accessing the field.

The policy, which restricts access "for the safety of participants and spectators alike" and is "the responsibility of each member institution" to uphold, was adopted in 2004.

Auburn fans took to the field to celebrate the Tigers' win over Alabama Saturday night. John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports

It imposes a $50,000 fine for the first offense, up to $100,000 for the second offense and up to $250,000 for the third and fourth offenses.

According to a news release from the SEC, the money is deposited into the SEC Post-Graduate Scholarship Fund.

Auburn not only improved to 9-3 with the 48-45 win on Saturday night, it also effectively knocked its biggest rival out of the playoff picture by handing Alabama its second loss of the season.