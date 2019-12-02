With everything on the line, head coaches Kirby Smart and Ed Orgeron discuss the necessary steps to walk out of the SEC championship game victorious. (2:44)

BATON ROUGE, La. -- LSU coach Ed Orgeron said he's a "step ahead" of potential suitors trying to lure passing game coordinator and Broyles Award finalist Joe Brady away from the No. 2 Tigers.

Brady is in his first season with LSU after spending two seasons as a low-level offensive assistant with the New Orleans Saints.

On Monday, Brady was announced as one of five finalists for the Broyles Award, which is presented to the nation's top college assistant. The other finalists are Ohio State co-defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, Baylor defensive coordinator Phil Snow, Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning and Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley.

Orgeron said LSU has "a plan in place" to retain Brady and is "in good shape," but did not elaborate.

LSU brought in Brady to help offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger install a spread offense that includes run-pass option plays. Brady's hiring has coincided with the rise of the most prolific offense in program history and the transformation of quarterback Joe Burrow into a leading Heisman Trophy candidate.

Burrow's 4,366 passing yards set a Southeastern Conference single-season record, and his 44 touchdown passes, with at least two games to play, tied the SEC record. LSU's 560.5 yards and 48.7 points per game both rank second nationally.

LSU (12-0, 8-0 SEC, No. 2 CFP) meets No. 4 Georgia (11-1, 7-1, No. 4 CFP) in the SEC title game on Saturday.