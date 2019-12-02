Rutgers quarterback Artur Sitkowski withdrew his name from the NCAA transfer portal on Monday, one day after the Scarlet Knights announced an agreement with Greg Schiano to be their next head coach.

Sitkowski had entered the portal on Nov. 25, allowing for the potential to transfer and for other programs to contact him, but he is now no longer in the system.

Sitkowski threw for 1,158 yards his freshman season in 2018 along with four touchdowns and 18 interceptions. He lost the starting job to transfer McClane Carter to start the 2019 season, but Carter eventually suffered a concussion and was replaced by Sitkowski.

The sophomore threw for 304 yards and one touchdown against Boston College and 106 yards against Michigan. Head coach Chris Ash was then abruptly fired after the Michigan game and Sitkowski decided it would be best to take advantage of the redshirt rule allowing him to play in up to four contests without burning his redshirt.

He did not participate in any other games this season, so if he decides to now remain at Rutgers permanently, he will have three years of eligibility remaining.