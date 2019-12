Jarren Williams throws to Robert Burns, who gets hit but is able to get into the end zone for a 15-yard touchdown. (0:24)

Miami and South Carolina have scheduled games for the 2026 and 2027 seasons, the schools announced.

The Gamecocks will host the Hurricanes on Sept. 5, 2026, and Miami will be the home team for a game on Sept. 11, 2027.

The schools last played in 2014 at the Duck Commander Independence Bowl, which South Carolina won 24-21.

The teams last had a home-and-home series in 1986 and 1987, both won by Miami.

Miami leads the overall series 8-6-2.