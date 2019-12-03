Iowa State coach Matt Campbell has agreed to a contract extension through the 2025 season, the school announced Tuesday.

Campbell had been mentioned as a candidate for Florida State, Arkansas and possibly other coaching vacancies. He instead will remain at Iowa State, where he's 26-24 in four seasons with three consecutive bowl appearances. The Cyclones, who went 7-5 during the regular season and will learn their bowl destination Sunday, have beaten every Big 12 opponent during Campbell's tenure.

"Both Matt and I wanted to send a message to our fans and recruits and their families, that he is excited about the future of our football program," athletic director Jamie Pollard said in a prepared statement. "We are fortunate to have Matt leading our student-athletes and look forward to the continued success of our football program."

Matt Campbell is 26-24 at Iowa State with three consecutive bowl appearances. Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images

Terms of Campbell's new contract will be released later. Last December, Campbell received a contract extension through the 2024 season, which included an additional $1 million for his assistant coaches and support staff. Campbell's salary increased from $2.1 million to $3.5 million following the 2017 season.

Campbell, who turned 40 on Nov. 29, said in a statement that he appreciated Iowa State's "proactive approach" to his contract situation.