Fresh off of its 48-45 win against Alabama this weekend, Auburn secured another win in the state when 2021 ESPN Junior 300 defensive tackle Lee Hunter announced his commitment to the Tigers on Tuesday.

So blessed to be committed to the university of Auburn it's crazy how a dream came to reality #WARDAMNEAGLE#gotigers#wareagle pic.twitter.com/lR0yhjAPo3 — Lee_hunter52 (@The_Fridge7) December 3, 2019

Hunter is the No. 47 ranked prospect in the class and the No. 2 ranked recruit in the state of Alabama. He chose Auburn over Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and other elite programs making up his top 12.

The 6-foot-5, 290-pound recruit is from M.T. Blount High School in Prichard, Alabama, and is now the highest-ranked commitment in the 2021 class for Auburn. He joins ESPN Jr. 300 running back Armoni Goodwin, the No. 75 ranked prospect overall, and quarterback Aaron McLaughlin, ranked 78 in the class, as well as four-star athlete Brandon Perry.

Auburn has gotten off to a fast start in the 2021 class and also has the No. 8 ranked class in 2020. With 10 ESPN 300 commitments on board in 2020, Auburn could hold on to a top-10 class and is well on its way to having a successful cycle in 2021 as well.