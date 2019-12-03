Colorado wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. is headed to the NFL draft.

Shenault announced Tuesday that he will skip his final season at Colorado to enter the draft. ESPN's Mel Kiper ranks Shenault as the No. 12 overall prospect and No. 3 wide receiver -- behind Alabama's Jerry Jeudy and Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb -- for the 2020 draft.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Shenault had 56 receptions for 764 yards and four touchdowns this season, following a breakout campaign in 2018, when he led the nation in receptions per game (9.6) and led the Pac-12 in receiving yards per game (112.3). Shenault had 86 receptions for 1,011 yards and six touchdowns in 2018, setting 12 single-season team records despite missing three games with a foot injury. He was the only FBS player in 2018 to record at least five rushing and five receiving touchdowns in a season.

Shenault missed two games this season with a core muscle injury.

"At 10 when I lost my father, I didn't know what was next or what I wanted to do with my life," Shenault said on his Twitter post. "Once football was introduced to me, a lot of doors opened up. As I got older, I understood this was my way out. I'm blessed to be in the position I am and I know my dad would be proud of the foundation I left as I pursue my next dream of playing at the next level."