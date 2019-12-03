Tua Tagovailoa joins Kirk Herbstreit to share his thought process on his pending decision to enter the 2020 NFL draft. (2:10)

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who is recovering from hip surgery, said whether or not he'll enter the upcoming NFL Draft will be a "business decision" he plans to make along with the help of his family.

The junior has not made use of a redshirt season and still has a year of eligibility remaining should he decide to return to school.

"You think of risk-reward on coming back; you think of risk-reward on leaving," he said during a sitdown interview with ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit. "And, when I look at it, I kind of look at it, if I come back the risk is, what if I get hurt again? But the reward could be maybe I jump back to the top of the charts, the boards for all these teams."

Tagovailoa said he still hasn't spoken to his family about the decision, but that ultimately it would come down to whatever he thinks is the right thing to do.

As for when he'll come to a decision, he said, "whether it's tomorrow or on the 20th of January, that'll be it." Jan. 20 is the deadline to enter the Draft.

ESPN's Todd McShay dropped Tagovailoa from No. 2 to No. 13 in his latest rankings.

"I'd say the reward in all of that is, yeah, I'll be getting paid millions," Tagovailoa said of entering the Draft. "But a lot of the money that I could've made, you can't make that money up now. So that'd be me leaving money on the table."

"But then, at the same time, I still gotta talk with my family about all this, see what their input is. Now is not the time to be making emotional decisions. But now you gotta change into thinking as a businessman, you gotta make business decisions."

Tagovailoa separated his hip and fractured his posterior wall when he was tackled during a game against Mississippi State last month. He also broke his nose and suffered a concussion.

He was initially flown to a hospital in Birmingham for treatment and underwent hip surgery in Houston days later. Alabama team orthopedic surgeon Lyle Cain said in a news release on Nov. 18 that the surgery was successful and Tagovailoa was expected to make a full recovery.

Cain told ESPN's Laura Rutledge that Tagovailoa should be able to begin athletic activity within three months of the procedure and should be ready to begin throwing again by the spring.

"If I leave, the risk is, do I still go in the first round or do I even make to the second round?" he said. "These guys don't even know if I can play with the hip injury yet, too."

Tagovailoa, who burst onto the scene by coming off the bench at halftime and leading Alabama to a national championship as a true freshman two years ago, amassed 2,840 passing yards this season, completing 71.4 percent of his passes for 33 touchdowns and three interceptions.

Last season, he threw 43 touchdowns with six interceptions, and finished as the runner-up in the Heisman Trophy voting to former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray.

With Mac Jones as its starter, Alabama was able to beat Western Carolina but lost to Auburn, 48-45, in the Iron Bowl Saturday, effectively knocking the Crimson Tide out of the College Football Playoff race with a second loss.