Washington State coach Mike Leach has agreed in principle to a one-year contract extension through the 2024 season, the school announced Thursday.

The two sides are picking up the rollover clause in Leach's contract that keeps the agreement at five years. Washington State is doing its part to keep Leach, who has had conversations with Arkansas about its head job, sources tell ESPN's Chris Low.

Leach has coached Washington State to a team-record fifth consecutive bowl appearance. The Cougars will learn their bowl destination and opponent this weekend.

Leach will earn $4 million annually from 2020 to 2024, and he will receive a one-time retention payment of $750,000 if he's still coaching the Cougars after the 2020 season.

"Mike Leach has established, and continued, a culture of success at Washington State, both academically and athletically, that few have matched," Washington State athletics director Pat Chun said in a prepared statement. "He has returned WSU to national prominence, is one of the top football coaches in the nation, and we are fortunate to have him leading our program."

Leach is 55-46 in eight seasons at Washington State and 139-89 overall as an FBS coach. He went 37-15 from 2015 to 2018, including an 11-2 mark in 2018, when Washington State set a single-season team record for wins and finished No. 10 in the final AP poll.

Leach's 43 wins since 2015 marks the most for a Washington State coach during a five-year span. The Cougars have led the FBS in passing offense four times in the past seven seasons.