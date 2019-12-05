Former Auburn Tigers quarterback Joey Gatewood is transferring to Kentucky, he announced Thursday.

Gatewood, who left Auburn's program in late October after serving as the team's backup quarterback, said on Twitter that he'll be joining the Wildcats. He took an official visit to Kentucky last month.

The 6-foot-5, 237-pound Gatewood redshirted last season, so unless he obtains an NCAA waiver, he will sit out the 2020 season and have two years of eligibility with Kentucky. ESPN rated Gatewood as the No. 3 dual-threat quarterback and No. 36 overall player in the 2018 recruiting class.

I'll be transferring to the University of Kentucky. #Wildcats pic.twitter.com/4oYzRl8WoN — Joey Gatewood (@Joey1gatewood) December 5, 2019

Gatewood competed for Auburn's starting quarterback job during the offseason but lost out to true freshman Bo Nix, who started throughout the season. Auburn used Gatewood in a goal-line package before he decided to transfer.

Gatewood had 148 rush yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries, and completed 5 of 7 passes for 54 yards and two touchdowns in seven games this fall.