Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford is expected to step down Friday, sources told ESPN.

Tedford's coaching staff is scheduled to meet Friday morning, and a team meeting will follow, where players are expected to be informed of the situation. Assistant coaches were told to return from recruiting trips for the meeting, sources said.

Tedford, 58, spent the past three seasons at his alma mater, going 22-6 his first two years with a No. 18 finish in the final Associated Press poll in 2018. He led Fresno State to a 10-4 mark his first season, completing the nation's biggest turnaround, as the Bulldogs went 1-11 in 2016.

The Bulldogs went 4-8 this season.

Tedford made his mark at Cal, going 82-57 in 11 seasons with eight bowl appearances and three top 25 finishes. While serving as Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator in 2014, Tedford experienced heart problems before a preseason game. He underwent surgery and took an indefinite medical leave before being released from his contract that December.

Tedford spent the 2015 season as head coach of the BC Lions in the CFL and spent 2016 as an off-field assistant at the University of Washington before taking the Fresno State job.