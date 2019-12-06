Star Florida cornerback CJ Henderson announced Friday that he will skip his senior season and enter the NFL draft.

Henderson also said he will not participate in the Gators' bowl game.

"I am excited to be one step closer to turning my lifelong dream into a reality," he wrote on Twitter.

Henderson is slated to go No. 17 overall on Mel Kiper Jr.'s latest Big Board for ESPN.

He has dealt with an ankle injury this season. In nine games for the Gators (10-2), he has 26 tackles and 11 pass breakups, including three each in SEC showdowns with LSU and Auburn.

The 6-foot-1, 202-pounder had six interceptions combined in 2017 and '18.