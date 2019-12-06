Howard University head football coach Ron Prince resigned on Friday. Prince had been placed on leave in November amid allegations of verbal abuse and intimidation of players as the school investigated the matter.

"Coach Ron Prince has resigned as Head Coach of Howard's football program, effective immediately," Howard Athletics Director Kery Davis said in a statement. "The University and Coach Prince have agreed to mutually part ways. A national search for a replacement will begin immediately."

The school and Prince reached a settlement, a source told ESPN.

After the allegations were reported, the website HBCU Gameday reported Davis was sent a letter in September from the parent of a Howard player detailing some of the allegations against Prince.

Those allegations included being "threatening, hostile, abusive and disrespectful of the young men and coaching staff at Howard University."

As Prince was placed on leave, Davis released a statement saying the university was committed to completing an internal investigation of the allegations and concerns about the football program.

As the team got off to a 1-4 start to the season, Caylin Newton, the brother of NFL quarterback Cam Newton, and the 2018 MEAC Offensive Player of the Year, along with three teammates entered the transfer portal in October and announced they were transferring from the program.

Prince was hired in December 2018 and has seen 17 total players enter the transfer portal since his arrival.

Now with Prince's departure, director of football operations Aaron Kelton will continue interim responsibility for the day-to-day operations of the football program.