Lane Kiffin is the leading candidate to become the next head coach at Mississippi, sources told ESPN.

Barring a setback in talks, Kiffin will return to the Southeastern Conference, where he was coach at Tennessee for one season (2009) and an offensive coordinator under Nick Saban at Alabama from 2014 to '16.

Kiffin, 44, has been head coach at Florida Atlantic the past three seasons. The Owls have won 10 games each of the past two seasons and are in the Conference USA championship game for the second straight year, this time against UAB.

Kiffin would replace Matt Luke at Ole Miss and become the Rebels' fourth head coach in the past 10 seasons. Luke was fired after three seasons at Ole Miss, the first of which he served as the Rebels' interim coach before he was named the permanent coach following the 2017 season.

Luke was 15-21 as Ole Miss' coach, including a 4-8 finish this season.