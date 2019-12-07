Baylor QB Charlie Brewer suffers a hit to the head and gets up wobbly after being tackled early in the second quarter. (0:49)

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Baylor starting quarterback Charlie Brewer left in the first half and did not return to the Bears' 30-23 overtime loss to the Oklahoma Sooners in the Big 12 championship game Saturday.

Brewer's helmet hit the turf on a sack by Oklahoma's Kenneth Murray early in the second quarter, and he was slow to get up.

"He's out," Rhule told ESPN's Holly Rowe at halftime. "They're going to evaluate him and err on the side of caution, so he'll be out for the rest of the game."

On the same series, Brewer lowered his shoulder at the end of a 7-yard run and knocked OU nickel back Brendan Radley-Hiles to the ground.

After that series, Brewer was briefly evaluated by the Baylor training staff, but he returned for another offensive series. After that possession, head referee Mike Defee asked Rhule to have his training staff again examine Brewer, according to Rowe.

After the second sideline examination, Baylor sent Brewer to the locker room for further evaluation.

Redshirt freshman Gerry Bohanon entered the game in place of Brewer and led the Bears to their first touchdown drive of the day on a 33-yard pass to Tyquan Thornton.

Prior to Saturday, Bohanon, the No. 130 overall prospect in the 2018 ESPN 300, had made 10 career appearances, including eight this season, and had 257 career rushing yards and 131 passing yards. He relieved an injured Brewer and finished the Bears' win over Kansas State on Oct. 5, but he only attempted eight passes in the final eight regular-season games.

Brewer was 3-of-6 for 15 yards prior to leaving Saturday's game against the Sooners. He started every game for the No. 7 Bears this season, ranking second in the Big 12 in passing efficiency and fifth in touchdown passes (20) and passing yards per game (244.6).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.