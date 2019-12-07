ATLANTA -- LSU quarterback Joe Burrow set an SEC single-season record with his 45th touchdown pass, throwing a 23-yard strike in the first quarter of the SEC championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday.

The record-setting pass went to Ja'Marr Chase and gave the Tigers a 7-0 lead with 9:09 remaining in the first quarter.

The previous record of 44 was set by former Missouri quarterback Drew Lock in 2017.

Burrow began his career at Ohio State but went to LSU as a graduate transfer prior to the start of last season. He started every game in 2018 and finished with 16 passing touchdowns.

Aided by the addition of new passing game coordinator Joe Brady, Burrow surpassed last season's total just four games into this season.