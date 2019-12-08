ATLANTA -- Retaking the No. 1 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings wasn't a goal of LSU coach Ed Orgeron and his players after they beat No. 4 Georgia 37-10 in the SEC championship game on Saturday.

Orgeron said his team isn't concerned with whether the selection committee sees fit to have them retake the top spot from Ohio State, which leapfrogged LSU from No. 2 to No. 1 two weeks ago.

"I think we're a darn good football team," Orgeron said. "We don't know. I've told the team it doesn't matter. It don't matter where they rank us, where they tell us to go. We've got to win the next game. That's all that matters."

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, who transferred from Ohio State before the start of last season, said it doesn't matter where or who the Tigers play in the first round of the playoff.

"We'll play anybody, anywhere," he said. "I said in the postgame, you can take us to Canada, and we'll play on a gravel lot."

However, a tweet from the team's official account took a more declarative stance on the matter, calling LSU "second to none."