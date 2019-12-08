Jonathan Taylor explodes through the hole and scores the 44-yard touchdown. (0:24)

Speaking after Wisconsin's 34-21 loss to Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship Game, running back Jonathan Taylor told reporters that he plans to play in the Badgers' upcoming bowl game.

"I played with these guys this season to earn the right to have a bowl game," Taylor told reporters Saturday night. "Especially after today, I want to help these guys finish it out right."

The Badgers' bowl game will be announced later Sunday.

On Saturday, Taylor rushed for 148 yards and one touchdown for the Big Ten West champions, which were held scoreless in the second half and lost a 21-7 halftime lead.

"We let it slip away," Taylor said. "Just disappointed, like I said, because that (a championship) was my goal coming into the season."

After rushing for 194 yards in the first half, Wisconsin was held to 6 yards in the second half. Taylor was held to 13 yards on seven carries after halftime.

Taylor became the seventh player in FBS history to reach 6,000 yards rushing in his career when he ran for 6 yards early in the second quarter. The junior finished the game with 6,080 career yards.

The last player to join the club was Donnel Pumphrey of San Diego State in 2013.

Wisconsin is the only school to produce two 6,000-yard rushers. The other is Ron Dayne, the career rushing leader, with 7,125 yards.

Taylor is considered a likely candidate to enter next year's NFL draft. Last month, he was listed as the No. 27 overall prospect by ESPN's Todd McShay and the No. 2 running back by ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.