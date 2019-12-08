Joe Burrow reflects on LSU's victory in the SEC title game and says this championship run was always his expectation. (0:23)

Burrow: 'Look at us now' (0:23)

LSU finished the regular season ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25, followed by Ohio State, Clemson and Oklahoma.

The Tigers will head into the postseason having been atop the AP poll for the last seven weeks. The Tigers received 47 first-place votes in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. The Buckeyes had 12 first-place votes, and Clemson received three.

AP Top 25 1. LSU (47) 13-0

2. Ohio St. (12) 13-0

3. Clemson (3) 13-0

4. Oklahoma 12-1

5. Georgia 11-2

6. Florida 10-2

7. Oregon 11-2

8. Baylor 11-2

9. Alabama 10-2

9. Auburn 9-3

11. Wisconsin 10-3

12. Utah 11-2

13. Penn State 10-2

14. Notre Dame 10-2

15. Memphis 12-1

16. Minnesota 10-2

17. Michigan 9-3

18. Boise State 12-1

19. Iowa 9-3

20. Appalachian State 12-1

21. Navy 9-2

22. USC 8-4

23. Cincinnati 10-3

24. Air Force 10-2

25. Oklahoma State 8-4 More details

The Sooners moved up two spots in Sunday's rankings after winning the Big 12 championship.

Georgia slipped a spot to No. 5 after losing the SEC title game to LSU, and Florida was No. 6. Oregon jumped six spots to No. 7 after winning the Pac-12 championship.

No. 8 Baylor held its spot after losing to Oklahoma in overtime. Alabama and Auburn were tied for ninth.

Wisconsin dropped a spot to No. 11 after losing to Ohio State in the Big Ten championship and Utah fell seven spots to No. 12 after being upset by Oregon.

The only team to fall out of the rankings was Virginia, which was blown out by Clemson in the ACC championship game. Oklahoma State moved back into the rankings at No. 25.