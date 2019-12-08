Georgia receiver Dominick Blaylock tore the ACL in his left knee in Saturday's SEC championship game and will miss the team's upcoming bowl game, sources confirmed to ESPN on Sunday.

Blaylock, a freshman from Marietta, Georgia, was hurt while planting his left leg on an 11-yard catch with 3:40 to go in the first quarter of a 37-10 loss to LSU. An MRI confirmed the torn ACL on Sunday morning, the sources said.

247sports.com first reported details of the diagnosis.

Blaylock was one of the Bulldogs' most promising young receivers. He had 18 catches for 310 yards with five touchdowns, which was second on the team.

The Bulldogs were already playing without senior receiver Lawrence Cager, a graduate transfer from Miami, who had season-ending ankle surgery last month. Redshirt freshman Kearis Jackson also injured his ankle in the SEC title game.