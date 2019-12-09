University of Buffalo running back Dylan McDuffie has been suspended indefinitely after he was arrested Saturday night on a domestic violence charge, the school announced.

Buffalo (7-5) plays Charlotte in the Bahamas Bowl on Dec. 20.

"Whenever there is a serious violation of our program's code of conduct, we will take immediate action to address the situation, with the understanding that the university and law enforcement has a process that must be respected and followed," coach Lance Leipold said in a statement Sunday. "Domestic violence will not be tolerated."

The school said the woman is not a Buffalo student.

McDuffie played in 10 games this season, rushing for 151 yards and a 6.5 average with no touchdowns.