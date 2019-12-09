Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott is finalizing a deal to become South Florida's head coach, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Sources said the agreement will be completed later Monday.

Scott has worked on the Tigers' staff since 2008 and was a finalist for the Broyles Award (top assistant coach) in 2018. He would be the first Clemson coordinator to leave during the team's historic five-year run that includes five straight College Football Playoff appearances and two national titles.

South Florida is replacing Charlie Strong, who was fired earlier this month after he went 21-16 in three seasons, but had a 4-14 record over the Bulls' past 18 games.

South Florida athletic director Michael Kelly had set a Dec. 18 deadline -- the national early signing date -- to hire a new coach.

The Athletic first reported that Scott and Clemson were nearing an agreement.

Florida tight ends coach Larry Scott also was considered for the job.