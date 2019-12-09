Florida State is hiring Auburn offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham for the same position, a source told ESPN.

Dillingham is the first major addition to the staff of new Seminoles coach Mike Norvell, hired Sunday. Before joining Auburn in 2019, Dillingham spent three seasons working for Norvell at Memphis, coaching quarterbacks and eventually adding the offensive coordinator title. He first began working for Norvell in 2014 at Arizona State when Norvell served as the Sun Devils' offensive coordinator.

Yahoo Sports first reported Dillingham's move to Florida State.

Dillingham is the second known assistant for Norvell's first FSU staff. Norvell said earlier Monday that Florida State associate head coach and defensive line coach Odell Haggins, who has been on the staff since 1994 and is serving as the Seminoles' interim head coach, will remain.

Former Arkansas coach Chad Morris is a strong candidate to replace Dillingham at Auburn, according to sources. Morris and Auburn coach Gus Malzahn have been close friends since their days coaching high schools in Texas and Arkansas, respectively.