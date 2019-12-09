        <
        >

          Sources: Penn State's Ricky Rahne to be Old Dominion coach

          4:08 PM ET
          • Adam RittenbergESPN Senior Writer
            Close
            • College football reporter.
            • Joined ESPN.com in 2008.
            • Graduate of Northwestern University.
            Follow on Twitter

          Penn State offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne is expected to be named Old Dominion's next head coach, sources told ESPN.

          Rahne emerged last week as the leading candidate at Old Dominion. He spent the past two seasons as Penn State's offensive coordinator and has served on coach James Franklin's staffs at Penn State and Vanderbilt since 2011. Rahne, 39, coached both quarterbacks and tight ends under Franklin.

          South Carolina defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson and Cincinnati defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman also were among the candidates at Old Dominion. Football Scoop first reported that Rahne would become the new Monarchs coach.

          Rahne replaces Bobby Wilder, who launched the Old Dominion football program and served as coach for the past 11 seasons, going 77-56. Rahne, a former Cornell quarterback who grew up in Colorado, first started working with Franklin at Kansas State in 2006 and reunited with him at Vanderbilt.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices