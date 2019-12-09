The South Carolina board of trustees is scheduled to approve a contract on Tuesday for former Colorado State coach Mike Bobo to become the Gamecocks' new offensive coordinator, according to an agenda for the meeting.

Bobo stepped down as the Rams' coach last week after compiling a 28-35 record in five seasons. He reached a financial settlement with CSU that won't offset his future earnings.

Bobo, 45, took Colorado State to bowl games after three consecutive 7-6 seasons before going 3-9 in 2018.

Bobo and Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp were teammates at Georgia for two seasons in 1993-94.

The USC board of trustees is also expected to approve an amendment to Muschamp's contract on Tuesday. He received a one-year extension in December 2018, which takes his deal through the 2024 season. He is scheduled to make $5.4 million in the final year.

The Gamecocks are 26-25 in his four seasons, including 4-8 in 2019.

Bobo spent 14 seasons on Mark Richt's staff at Georgia from 2001 to 2014, the last eight as offensive coordinator.

USC assistant Bryan McClendon has been stripped of playcalling duties after two seasons and was offered an opportunity to remain on staff as receivers coach. Quarterbacks coach Dan Werner will not return next season.

The Gamecocks offense struggled mightily in 2019, ranking 121st in yards per play and points per game against FBS competition.