California offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin will be the new head coach at Cal Poly, according to a source in the Cal Poly athletic department.

The move marks a return to the Big Sky Conference for Baldwin, who spent nine years as the head coach at Eastern Washington (2008-16), winning six conference titles and the FCS national championship in 2010. He left to join Cal coach Justin Wilcox's initial staff in Berkeley prior to the 2017 season.

Baldwin compiled a 95-35 record at Eastern, including a 58-14 record in the Big Sky.

A news conference to officially announce Baldwin's arrival will be held Wednesday, the source said. FootballScoop.com first reported Baldwin was expected to be the coach at Cal Poly.

Baldwin will replace Tim Walsh, who announced his retirement last month after 11 seasons at Cal Poly. Walsh went 59-66 with the Mustangs and guided the team to the Big Sky title in 2012.

Baldwin will return to Berkeley early next season when Cal Poly plays at Cal on Sept. 12.