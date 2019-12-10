In his introductory news conference, Florida State head coach Mike Norvell opens up about FSU's incredible history and how he plans to return the Seminoles to a college football power. (1:47)

Mike Norvell will not coach Memphis in the Cotton Bowl against Penn State, he confirmed in a letter to the Memphis community.

Norvell, hired Sunday as Florida State's coach, cited a restricted calendar for both recruiting and game preparation as a reason for his decision. Memphis, which won the American Athletic Conference championship on Saturday, will face Penn State on Dec. 28 in Arlington, Texas.

"As I have told the team throughout my time, you give everything you have each and every day to the best of your ability focused on your CLIMB, and I could not stand in front of them without being able to prepare to the level they deserve," Norvell wrote.

Offensive line coach Ryan Silverfield, also Memphis' deputy head coach, was named the team's interim head coach and will lead the Tigers against Penn State. Silverfield also is a candidate to replace Norvell as Memphis' permanent coach.

Florida State defensive line coach Odell Haggins, who had been serving as interim head coach before Norvell's hiring, will be the Seminoles' primary coach for the Sun Bowl matchup against Arizona State. Norvell also will be involved FSU's preparation for the game.