Georgia has hired former Ole Miss head coach Matt Luke as offensive line coach, the team announced Tuesday.

Luke, fired Dec. 1 by Ole Miss, will replace Sam Pittman, hired Sunday as Arkansas' head coach. Pittman spent the past four seasons coaching Georgia's offensive linemen.

Luke, who also will serve as Georgia's associate head coach, coached Ole Miss' offensive line from 2012 until 2016, when he was named interim head coach after the school fired Hugh Freeze. Luke landed the permanent job at his alma mater after the 2016 season and went 15-21 overall as Rebels head coach.

Georgia will be the third SEC school at which Matt Luke coaches the offensive line. He has also filled the role at Tennessee and Ole Miss. Mark LoMoglio/Icon Sportswire

Georgia will mark the third SEC school where Luke coaches the offensive line; he held the role at Tennessee in 2006 and 2007. The Bulldogs are expected to lose both starting tackles, junior Andrew Thomas and redshirt sophomore Isaiah Wilson, to the NFL draft, as well as possibly junior guard Ben Cleveland.

In 2018, Georgia signed the top two guards in the ESPN 300 (Trey Hill and Jamaree Salyer) and the No. 3 tackle (Cade Mays). Last year, Georgia signed No. 1 center Clay Webb. The Bulldogs have commitments from four offensive linemen in the 2020 ESPN 300: No. 1 tackle Broderick Jones, No. 2 center Sedrick Van Pran, No. 11 tackle Tate Ratledge and No. 19 tackle Chad Lindberg.