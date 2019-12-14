2019 Heisman Trophy ceremony -- How to watch, finalists, favorite, previous winners

The 2019 Heisman Trophy ceremony will be held on Dec. 14 at 8 p.m. ET in New York City, and you can watch it live on ESPN and on the ESPN app.

The finalists for the Heisman Trophy

The finalists are LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields and Ohio State defensive end Chase Young. Burrow is the favorite -- in the latest edition of ESPN.com's Heisman Watch, Burrow received all 10 first-place votes from our panel of college football experts.

Fields finished second, and Hurts and Young were tied for third.

In 13 games so far this season, Burrow has thrown 48 touchdown passes -- including four in LSU's 37-10 win over Georgia in the Southeastern Conference championship game, setting a new SEC single-season record. The Tigers are currently 13-0 and ranked No. 1 in both the Associated Press Top 25 poll and the College Football Playoff Rankings, ahead of fellow undefeated teams Ohio State and Clemson. (Read more about Burrow's incredible season here.)

Previous Heisman Trophy winners

Last season's Heisman Trophy went to Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray, who received 517 first-place votes. Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa finished second, with 299 first-place votes. Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins finished third, with 46 first-place votes.

It was the second straight season that an Oklahoma quarterback won the award, following Baker Mayfield's victory in 2017. The last time a non-quarterback has won the award was in 2015, when Alabama running back Derrick Henry took the prize.

The last time someone who wasn't a quarterback or a running back received the award was way back in 1997, when Michigan cornerback Charles Woodson was the winner.

Here's a list of the winners from the past 10 seasons:

2018: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

2017: Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma

2016: Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville

2015: Derrick Henry, RB, Alabama

2014: Marcus Mariota, QB, Oregon

2013: Jameis Winston, QB, Florida State

2012: Johnny Manziel, QB, Texas A&M

2011: Robert Griffin III, QB, Baylor

2010: Cam Newton, QB, Auburn

2009: Mark Ingram, RB, Alabama