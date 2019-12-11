Utah State junior quarterback Jordan Love will enter the NFL draft, he announced Tuesday.

Love is the No. 7-ranked draft-eligible quarterback, according to ESPN NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. He is the No. 46 overall prospect, according to ESPN's Todd McShay and Scouts Inc., and the second-highest ranked prospect from outside a Power 5 conference.

"Playing for the Aggies has been a dream come true, and with that being said, I am ready to chase after my next dream," Love tweeted.

In 31 starts in three seasons, Love threw for 8,283 yards with 57 touchdown passes and 28 interceptions. He burst onto the scene in 2018 by throwing for 3,567 yards with 32 touchdowns and six interceptions while leading Utah State to an 11-2 record.

Love will play in the Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl against Kent State on Dec. 20 (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN 2).

He arrived at Utah State as a two-star prospect out of Liberty High in Bakersfield, California, ranked as the No. 62 quarterback in the Class of 2016.