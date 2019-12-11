LSU passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach Joe Brady was recognized as the nation's top college football assistant coach on Tuesday, winning the Broyles Award.

Brady is the second LSU assistant to win the honor, joining former Tigers defensive coordinator John Chavis, who won the award in 2011.

Brady is in his first season with LSU, joining Ed Orgeron's staff from the New Orleans Saints. He has helped lead the Tigers' offense to new heights with Heisman Trophy hopeful Joe Burrow, as the Tigers lead the nation in total offense (554.3 yards per game) and are second in the nation and first in the SEC in passing offense (386.8 yards per game). In addition, LSU is averaging a school-record 47.8 points per game and is No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Burrow, one of four Heisman finalists, is the first quarterback in the history of the SEC to throw for 4,000 yards and 40 touchdowns in a season.

Accepting the award Tuesday in Little Rock, Arkansas, Brady gave credit to LSU offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Steve Ensminger.

"This award should say Joe Brady/Steve Ensminger," Brady said. "I'm only at LSU because of Steve Ensminger. I'll never forget that ... There is not a greater person to work for than Steve Ensminger, and there is not a greater person that cares more about LSU and the success of this program. He doesn't want to take credit for anything. I'm so grateful for Steve, and I hope to be him one day."

The other finalists were Baylor defensive coordinator Phil Snow, Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, Ohio State co-defensive coordinator/secondary coach Jeff Hafley, and Utah defensive coordinator/safeties coach Morgan Scalley.