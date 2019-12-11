New Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin has zeroed in on UCF's Jeff Lebby to be his offensive coordinator and hopes to finalize a deal to bring Lebby with him to Oxford, sources told ESPN.

Lebby has been an integral part of the Knights' offensive success. They've averaged at least 43 points per game and ranked among the top five teams in the country in total offense each of the last two seasons. Lebby joined the UCF football staff in December 2017 as quarterbacks coach and was promoted to offensive coordinator prior to the 2019 season.

The son-in-law of former Baylor head coach Art Briles, Lebby worked on the Baylor staff in a number of roles, including passing game coordinator and running backs coach, before Briles was fired following a sexual assault investigation on campus involving several football players. Lebby spent the 2017 season as the offensive coordinator at Southeastern University, an NAIA school in Lakeland, Florida, and also worked under Bob Stoops at Oklahoma as a graduate assistant.

As Kiffin works to put together his staff at Ole Miss, he's pursuing several coaches he's worked with previously and/or who have SEC ties. One of those, according to sources, is Alabama head strength coach Scott Cochran, whom Kiffin would like to bring to Ole Miss as one of the 10 on-field assistants. Others being considered by Kiffin in various roles include former UTSA head coach Frank Wilson and current Tennessee receivers coach Tee Martin, as well as Burton Burns and Joe Pannunzio, both of whom worked with Kiffin at Alabama.

Kiffin brought with him from Florida Atlantic running backs coach Kevin Smith, strength coach Wilson Love and football operations staffer Hunter Greer. Kiffin is also considering a number of assistants on the previous Ole Miss staff, including defensive coordinator Mike MacIntyre, and met with them on Monday in Oxford.