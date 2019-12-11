Florida Atlantic is finalizing an agreement to hire Willie Taggart as its next coach, sources told ESPN.

Taggart was fired last month at Florida State after only 21 games as Seminoles coach. He replaces Lane Kiffin, who left Saturday to become head coach at Ole Miss. Kiffin guided Florida Atlantic to a Conference USA championship this past season, as well as another league title in 2017.

Taggart, 43, will begin his fifth FBS head-coaching job after previous stops at Western Kentucky, South Florida, Oregon and Florida State. He is 56-62 overall with a 10-win season at South Florida in 2016. Taggart went 7-5 in his only season at Oregon and 9-12 at Florida State, which fired him following a home loss to Miami.

Stadium first reported Taggart's hiring at FAU.

A native of Bradenton, Florida, Taggart had been mentioned as a candidate for the coaching vacancy at South Florida, which ultimately went to Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott.