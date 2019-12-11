Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive coordinator Chip Long and the school have parted ways, a source told ESPN.

Long will not coach for the Fighting Irish in the Camping World Bowl against Iowa State on Dec. 28. He spent the past three seasons as Notre Dame's offensive coordinator and tight ends coach. Long, 36, last season was a finalist for the Broyles Award, which goes to the nation's top assistant coach.

Football Scoop first reported that Long was unlikely to return to Notre Dame in 2020.

Before Notre Dame, Long served as offensive coordinator and tight ends coach at Memphis. He worked alongside new Florida State coach Mike Norvell both at Memphis and Arizona State.