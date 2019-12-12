Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill, who leads the SEC in rushing yards, announced Thursday that he will forgo his senior season and enter the NFL draft.

In an announcement he posted on Twitter, Hill said he still plans to play in the Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl against Louisville on Dec. 30.

The Columbus, Mississippi, native made a huge leap from his sophomore to junior season, nearly doubling his rushing yards.

He has rushed for 10 touchdowns and currently leads the SEC and ranks 13th nationally with 1,347 rushing yards.

He also has caught 17 passes for 174 yards and a touchdown.

With Hill off to the NFL, the Bulldogs will be without their top two most productive backs next season as senior Nick Gibson, who rushed for 385 yards and five touchdowns, will play his final game in the Music City Bowl.