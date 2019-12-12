Texas A&M defensive tackle Justin Madubuike announced Thursday that he will skip his senior season and enter the 2020 NFL draft.

In a post on Twitter, Madubuike said he will not play in the Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl on Dec. 27 against Oklahoma State.

"I will miss the feeling of running on to Kyle Field to over 100,000 of the best fans in the world, but I know Aggie Nation is behind me strong," Madubuike said in his post. "... I am excited to be one step closer to turning my childhood dream into reality."

"Leave a mark they can't erase, neither space nor time"- HOV❤️ pic.twitter.com/vsTlG9cZM1 — Justin Madubuike (@MadubuikeJustin) December 12, 2019

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. lists the 6-foot-3, 304-pound junior from McKinney, Texas, as the fourth-best draft-eligible defensive tackle.

Madubuike led his team in tackles for loss (11.5) and sacks (5.5), to go along with seven quarterback hurries, a pair of pass breakups, a forced fumble and an interception.