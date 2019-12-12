TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Adam Fuller was named Florida State's defensive coordinator, new coach Mike Norvell announced Thursday.

Fuller was Norvell's defensive coordinator at Memphis this season as the Tigers won 12 games and the AAC championship.

The Tigers ranked 20th in pass efficiency defense rating (115.36) and 25th with an average of seven tackles for loss. Memphis also forced 18 turnovers, returning two for touchdowns.

"Adam is one of the top defensive minds in college football and has been a part of developing some of the most productive defensive units in the nation throughout his career," Norvell said. "[He] will bring an aggressive and detailed approach to our Seminole defense."

The Seminoles allowed 28.5 points per game this season, giving up 436 yards per game. Florida State's defense particularly struggled vs. ranked teams. The Seminoles allowed 42 straight points to Clemson, No. 2 at the time, en route to a 45-14 loss on Oct. 12. Against Florida, No. 11 at the time, in the regular-season finale on Nov. 30, the Gators scored 30 in the first half before posting a 40-17 victory.