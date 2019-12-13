Joe Burrow says he idolizes how Drew Brees plays quarterback after winning the Maxwell Award. (1:02)

Heisman Trophy favorite Joe Burrow will arrive in New York for Saturday's ceremony with a few new lines on his resume.

The LSU quarterback was honored Thursday at the 2019 Home Depot College Football Awards with the Maxwell and Davey O'Brien awards, given to the best overall player and best quarterback in college football, respectively.

In both cases, he beat out a pair of fellow Heisman finalists to win. Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts was a finalist for both awards, while Ohio State defensive end Chase Young (Maxwell) and Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields (O'Brien) were finalists for the ones at their positions.

Before the show began, Burrow was also named the Walter Camp Player of the Year and earlier in the day the Associated Press named him its player of the year.

Here are the other individual awards whose winners were announced Thursday night during the show:

Doak Walker Award: Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor beat out Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard and Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins to become the first back-to-back winner since Arkansas' Darren McFadden in 2006-07.

Fred Biletnikoff Award: LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, the nation's leader in receiving yards (1,498) and touchdowns (18), was voted the winner over Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb and USC's Michael Pittman.

Outland Trophy: Oregon sophomore offensive tackle Penei Sewell was honored as the best interior lineman. He beat out Wisconsin center Tyler Biadasz, the Rimington Trophy winner given to the top center, and Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown.

Chuck Bednarik Award: Ohio State's Young was named the best defensive player in college football. The Heisman finalist leads the nation with 16.5 sacks was honored ahead of Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons and Auburn's Brown.

Jim Thorpe Award: Junior safety Grant Delpit became the third LSU player in the last 10 years to be named the nation's top defensive back, joining Patrick Peterson (2010) and Morris Claiborne (2011). He beat out Georgia safety J.R. Reed and Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah.

Lou Groza Award: Georgia's Rodrigo Blankenship connected on 25 of 31 field goals, including 11 from 40-plus yards to win the award. Iowa's Keith Duncan and Washington State's Blake Mazza were the other finalists.

Ray Guy Award: Former Australian Rules Football player Max Duffy of Kentucky took home the award after he averaged 45.13 net yards per punt. He beat out Syracuse's Sterling Hofrichter and Houston's Dane Roy.