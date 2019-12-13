Michigan wide receiver Tarik Black has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal, according to a source.

Black was a 6-foot-4, 206-pound receiver, ranked in the ESPN 300 out of high school in the 2017 class. He got off to a fast start at Michigan, playing in the first three games of his freshman season, catching one touchdown and 83 yards in the first game of his career.

He suffered a foot injury after the third game of the season and missed the remainder of 2017. Black suffered another foot injury before the 2018 season, which held him out for the first seven games of the season, before returning to play against Michigan State. Black finished 2018 with only four receptions for 35 yards.

Finally healthy in 2019, Black participated in all 12 games of the season, but still only managed 323 yards and one touchdown. Receivers Nico Collins, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Ronnie Bell all combined for 1,790 yards and 14 touchdowns.

It is unknown whether or not Black will transfer, or where he will end up if he does, but entering his name in the transfer portal allows for him to explore that option and have communication with other college coaches.