The Memphis Tigers are expected to name offensive line coach Ryan Silverfield as their permanent head coach, sources told ESPN on Friday.

Silverfield has been serving as the Tigers' interim head coach following Mike Norvell's departure to Florida State. Memphis has a team meeting set for 4 p.m. ET Friday, according to a source, and an official announcement could come shortly thereafter.

The Daily Memphian first reported the impending hire.

Silverfield served as Memphis' deputy head coach this season under Norvell, as the Tigers went 12-1 and won an American Athletic Conference championship. He has been on the Memphis staff for the past four seasons. Silverfield also has coached with Toledo and the NFL's Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings.

Memphis next plays in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic against Penn State on Dec. 28 in Arlington, Texas.